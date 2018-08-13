There is only one number retired in the history of Georgia Tech football, the #19 worn by Clint Castleberry. The former Jacket played just one season on the Flats finishing third in the Heisman race in 1942 as a freshman before enlisting and becoming a co-pilot on a B-26 Marauder in the Army Air Forces. Castleberry's plane went down off the coast of Africa in 1944. Had he played his entire career at Tech, Castleberry may have been the greatest player in Tech history per his coach Bobby Dodd.

In his one season for the Jackets, the Jackrabbit averaged 171 yards per game.

