Georgia Tech football signed athlete Jaylen Jackson out of Brunswick (Ga.) with an eye toward his versatility to play either A-back or cornerback. In Fall Camp, Jackson has been working at A-back and trying to get into the mix on special teams for the Jackets. Head coach Paul Johnson has said at least one of the freshmen A-backs will be in the rotation this fall, so Jackson has a shot to get on the field if he can edge out the other two freshmen.