Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall heads into his second and final season leading the Jackets offense with a lot he wants to accomplish. Marshall put up terrific numbers rushing last year, but by his own admission he had some shortcomings distributing the football to his weapons around him other than KirVonte Benson. Marshall spent his offseason working on his passing and reviewing film from last year trying to make himself a better all-around quarterback. His talent and skill make him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the ACC, if he can improve his ball distribution this season, Marshall could have a breakout year and help keep the Jackets in the ACC Coastal hunt.