Sophomore B-back Jerry Howard cut his teeth last season unexpectedly after the Jackets lost a B-back in the preseason and he worked his way into the two-deep. Howard heads into his second season as the clear backup to KirVonte Benson and is vying for real playing time this fall as the Georgia Tech staff aim to spread the workload at that position.

Howard struggled with blocking and some of his footwork as most freshmen do at that position, but after working on it in the spring and in camp, the young B-back expects to be more effective when his number is called. Howard did a good job of running behind his pads and he may end up being a good short-yardage option as well for the Jackets whereas Benson is more of a speed/space runner.