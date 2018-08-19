After sitting out his true freshman year, safety Avery Showell is trying to crack the rotation at safety this fall for the Yellow Jackets. Showell came to Georgia Tech as a versatile athlete who could end up a safety or wide receiver. In camp he has been competing at the safety position where the Jackets are starting from scratch after losing all three starters from last year. It will be interesting to see which of three safety spots Showell ends up at and if he is in the rotation when the Jackets kickoff against Alcorn State in less than two weeks.