{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 16:29:40 -0500') }}

Countdown to Kickoff #12 Bruce Jordan-Swilling

Lrlwddwuwiluowsf0ytd
Jordan-Swilling
Kelly Quinlan
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Sophomore linebacker Bruce Jordan-Swilling enters his second-year as a full-time defensive player at Georgia Tech. Jordan-Swilling made the switch to defense when he went to college and he earned playing time as a true freshman at middle linebacker. Heading into the 2018 campaign, Jordan-Swilling is competing for playing time at the WILL linebacker position with David Curry. Expect both to play a lot of snaps this fall as the Jackets aim to rotate 20-plus players on defense under new defensive coordinator Nate Woody.

