Freshman B-back Christian Malloy came into a tough spot this Fall with three old varsity players established at his position, but that hasn’t stopped him from competing. Malloy has earned praise from the veterans at Georgia Tech for his work ethic and ability to learn the Jackets’ offense. Whether Malloy sees action this fall may depend on injuries and how the season goes, but he has already proved a worthy of competing at the second most-important position on the football team. That is a heck of a start for a young player.