After patiently waiting for his turn behind a veteran group of safeties, it is Christian Campbell's turn. Campbell was able to finally start a game last season, but he mostly contributed on special teams. This Fall he has been the Jackets top performer at safety working at free safety and lately the stinger position as well.

Campbell has also taken over as the leader of the secondary and has been a steadying influence on the Jackets talented, but young safeties who are in the mix for one of the three spots as well. It will be interesting to see where Campbell lines up against Alcorn State, but you can expect him to be a big part of the Jackets' defense for the foreseeable future.