Senior A-back Qua Searcy enters his final season on the Flats with a lot of unfinished business on the field. The hyper competitive A-back wants to go out with a big season and he has said that he expects the Jackets to have an explosive offense in 2018. Searcy has always made the most of his touches in the offense whether running the ball or in the passing game.

This season starting quarterback TaQuon Marshall wants to get Searcy and the other A-backs more involved in the passing game and that could mean big numbers for the talented slot.