While the Georgia Tech cornerbacks have the same position coach from a year ago, things have changed dramatically through just two spring practices. New defensive coordinator Nate Woody has changed from the soft coverage techniques from the old regime and installed a more aggressive style. Senior cornerback Lamont Simmons explained the difference.

“Everything is different now,” Simmons explained. “Going from our alignment of being eight yards off to being 1x7 now and the having to scoot out first instead of a straight backpedal, but I feel like all the guys are learning the defense pretty quickly and far as corners. We are always asking questions in film and trying to get more knowledge about the defense because it is something new that most of the guys haven’t run yet. Once we get it down pat we will be very good.”

“I feel like this will help a lot. As long as our defensive line is getting pressure that will help us in the backend, we have good corners and great defensive linemen and I think the whole secondary and the linebackers will be great too.”

Tech corners struggled for a variety of reasons over the last few seasons since NFL-bound players D.J. White and Chris Milton left in 2015. Tech corners had one interception last season down from four in 2016 and just three in 2015. Woody’s top two corners last year Tae Hayes and Clifton Duck combined for 10 interceptions in 2017 and App State finished 12th in the nation in interceptions with 18 last season, Georgia Tech had just six picks and finished tied for 110th.

On top of the changes system wise, the Jackets also have a wide-open competition at corner between Simmons, sophomores Ajani Kerr and Jaytlin Askew as well as redshirt freshmen Tre Swilling and Dameon Williams.

“Everybody is working hard. Tre Swilling is working hard as is Dameon. Everyone is trying to push each other to be better. Even if you are just giving a scout look to a wide receiver, they are going hard and giving a good look,” Simmons said. “Everyone is trying to push each other, everyone wants to start and everyone wants to play so we are just pushing each other to be great.”

Simmons spent the bulk of the 2017 season as the third corner and was the first guy off the bench, but this year the expectations are higher and in the fall, competition will increase when at least two more talented corners, Jaylon King and Zamari Walton join the team.