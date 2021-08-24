Corky Kell Classic Notebook: Lasting impressions, QB rankings, more

As we empty the notebook and being looking forward to week two's marquee matchups, below we rank the top 11 QB's from the event, recruits who passed the original eye test, and my personal school selections for next year's schedule.

Highlighting a huge collection of games was the 30th edition of the Corky Kell Classic, an event that saw 21 of Georgia's best (and Hoover) compete in a four-day event.

The first weekend of the high school football season in the state of Georgia is now complete.

Hunter remains committed to Florida State, but as I said, I would be doing a disservice if I did not mention him.

Playing both sides of the ball on Saturday night, the top-ranked player in both the state if Georgia and the country did not disappoint:

Before getting any further than we already are into this column, I would not be doing my job if I did not talk about Collins Hill ATH Travis Hunter and his performance in the last game of the Corky Kell.

1. McEachern WR Kaleb Webb

When you look up, "biggest risers from Corky Kell 2021" in two, maybe three years, McEachern's Kaleb Webb will likely be the first picture that comes up.

Webb put on a show against Kell, scoring a total of four touchdowns, including a 86 yard kickoff return for a score. With just 6 receptions, Webb had 146 yards receiving.

Since his big performance, Webb has received tons of new Twitter follows, and has added offers thus far from Tulane and Vanderbilt. Look for that list to continue to grow.

2. Westlake QB RJ Johnson (2023)

Johnson is still developing as a QB and decision-maker, but his raw ability and arm strength were on full-display on Thursday against Archer. Johnson finished the night with 2 TD passes to go along with 2 rushing TD. He was responsible for each of the TD that Westlake scored.

The dual-threat weapon will have another opportunity to showcase his talent this coming week, as Westlake is scheduled to face a Milton team that will be no stranger to defending mobile QB's.

If Johnson is able to show continued progress as a passer, and limit the turnovers, Power Five schools are going to be knocking down his and coach Bobby May's doors before too long.

His offer list currently consists of Middle Tennessee, Eastern Kentucky, Toledo, and FAU.

3. Walton ATH Sutton Smith

Smith, a Memphis commit, has flown a bit under the radar at Walton with all of the other star-power on the roster. This past weekend, he grabbed the spotlight and put it on himself though, rushing for 98 yards with 2 TD to go along with his 1 catch for 31 yards and a TD.

Teams matching up with Walton this season are going to need to find a way to game plan Smith, or they risk allowing him to take over a game in the way he did against Lowndes, despite his defense blowing a 14-point lead with under a minute to play.

4. Westlake RB Jai'Den Thomas (2023)

Of the names on this list, Thomas was easily the least known going into the weekend. With what was expected to be a stable of backs behind QB RJ Johnson, Jai'Den Thomas quickly took over that stable, and he may never look back as the season goes on.

Thomas rushed for 131 yards, with a 11 yards catch to cap things off. To my knowledge, Thomas does not have any offers, but his performance has the attention of several college coaches.

That will only be magnified once coaches are actually on the road, and not just watching on TV/film. Especially if the other pieces of the puzzle fit into the college picture.

5. Buford ATH Malik Spencer

Not enough can be said about the performance of Spencer in the Buford comeback over North Cobb. Spencer played on both sides of the ball, making key plays in big moments.

Spencer finished his night with the one catch for a 36-yard TD, 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF, and 1 PBU.

He is committed to Michigan State currently, but if he continues making an impact in games the way he did against North Cobb, his recruitment could reach new levels.

6. Hoover QB Bennett Meredith

Going into the weekend, I didn't even have Bennett Meredith on my radar as someone to pay close attention to. Up until early in the week, I wasn't even aware that he had made the move from Spain Park to Hoover.

Meredith had a strong group of G5 schools pushing for him prior to his performance on Saturday evening, with a couple of Power Five schools showing some interest. Following his performance, things have started to pick up, with schools such as Ole Miss, Duke, and Northwestern among others.

7. Mill Creek DB Caleb Downs

Downs is someone that many Georgia Tech fans have been aware of for a couple of years now. That is partially due to his brother, Josh, who is now at UNC. It is also due to his abilities between the hashes. GT was the second P5 school to offer Downs back in early 2020, and have remained a constant in his recruitment while others have seemed to come and go early on.

He is planning to visit for a game this season, and it would not surprise at all if he visited for multiple games. Especially if you count the UNC matchup at MBS.



