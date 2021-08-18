Toe meets leather in the state of Georgia on Wednesday night, as the 2021 Corky Kell Classic officially begins the season.

JOL has you covered on what to watch in each game taking place the next five days below.

Each prospect listed has been given a number between 1-3 on the priority scale, with one being someone fans should watch occasionally and three being someone they should watch every snap. For the sake of abbreviations, we will call this the WI (watchability index)