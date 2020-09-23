JacketsOnline - Coordinator Talk: Patenaude on moving forward after UCF

In his second season at Georgia Tech, offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude has a lot to manage with a true freshman quarterback, a transitioning offense, and a mix of injuries and COVID-related roster issues always a possibility. Two games in, Patenaude said he is happy with the progress the team has made everywhere on offense except the red zone. He talks about where things stand going into the Syracuse game.

Patenaude speaking with the media on Tuesday (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

On the need to finish in the red zone after missed opportunities against UCF "Well, we turn the ball over. The first drive, we got it all the way down in there and we punched it in. The first drive with like four or five plays, knocked it in and we're off to a great start. We go nine plays, get it all the way down in there, we call an option play, Jeff tucks it up, doesn't secure the ball, ball comes out. Now the next drive, we go 13 plays, we get it all the way in there again, and we miss two wide open throws. So you got to execute when you're in a red zone. We can't come up with three, we got to make sure that we are able to punch the ball in. It's a simple matter ofexecution when we get down in there. I thought the plays were good, I thought the scheme was good, I like the plan that we had and we just missed a couple throws and we have to secure the ball. That was kind of the case the whole day. On if Sims has a harder time reading the field in shorter spaces in the red zone "No, the one throw that we had, I mean, he's stuck one on Jalen Camp and he dropped the ball. The next one he basically just overthrew. They saw the blitz coming and threw the corner ball to Ahmarean Brown and the thing almost went out of the stadium it was so far overthrown. I think it was just a little over anxious when we saw it. He had a good read. We had the one-on-one matchup that we wanted, we had Ahmarean on their number three defender in the box, we ran a corner ball and Jeff, the ball just all came out of his hand. They came with a double-edged pressure. We protected it very well. We saw it coming the whole way. He just got a little over anxious and sailed it." On the impact of not having either of the regular TEs and Jordan Mason at RB on Saturday impacting the comfort level for Sims "I don't know too much about that. I think I think it changes what plays you call, I think it changes your personnel groupings. It changes some of the things that you could do from a tempo standpoint. We're in more 20 and in more 10, with a bigger 10 personnel package with Jalen Camp in the slot, kind of try to use him a little bit more as a bigger bodied guy. I think that at the end of the day, you can't turn the ball over five times, regardless of it being comfort or setting your feet and throwing and reading things or whatever. At the end of the day, you have to secure the ball, you know, and we had 450 something yards of offense with five turnovers. I mean, it's ridiculous, right? So if you do that over the course of the game, and you don't turn the ball over, we're looking at, you know, north of 500 yards of offense. Some of the throws that we missed were big play throws.Actually one of the balls that got knocked down was kind of a freaky play. The ball got knocked down, right, the defensive lineman looks up, he catches the ball, tip pick. (Sims) went to the right spot, the guy was wide open, he made a good read, the kid just got blocked, put his hands up and tipped the ball. Otherwise, we have a shot in the 35-yard bender, right down the middle of the field. The football Gods are strange at times. And, you know, sometimes the balls get tipped or whatever, those guys are playing good defense, also, but the thing that is really aggravating and that was a huge point of emphasis on Sunday morning was balll security being able to catch the ball and traffic consistently and when we do those two things, we're gonna be really good."

On Jack Coco's transformation from walk-on OL/snapper to a H-back/TE "He spent the whole season last year as an offensive lineman, right. So his ability to block and be physical and be tough was not a concern at all. He is that he's very strong and is very explosive. He's somewhere between a fullback and tight end body, but he's really strapped up. So that part of it, I was very confident in him. I think you know him one-on-one with the safety or a linebacker/defensive end crunching back on runs and things like that I was very confident with that. The biggest concern is he was a 280-pound offensive lineman last year, and now he's 245. and he's out there in a flat catching balls. But I'll tell you what, the ball that we threw to him, he framed perfectly Coach Wiesehan has done a tremendous job with him just in regards to his receiving skills. He framed it perfectly. He turned up the field. It was a little awkward when the guy hit him, you know what I mean? He kind of stumbled and bumbled and rumbled a little bit, but that was cool. I'm really proud of that guy. I mean, he knew his chance to play was to be in that role and to be in tremendous shape and to be physical. We've talked about it a little bit in the past. He literally ate grilled chicken and salad for like three months, that's all the vegetables and lean proteins for months. And he worked out like three hours a day just to be able to do what he did. I'm so proud of him for that and putting in that time. I held my breath a little bit you know, we threw it out there to him. I was like, oh, baby, here we go. I knew was coming because I saw the look. Jeff turned it he spun it to him. Jeff didn't even think about it. He just saw the guy open, spun it out to him, it was a perfect throw to Jack and it was a great catch. We got a first down and it was awesome."

On the debut of Jahmyr Gibbs "I mean, that opening kickoff, I was like, oh, my goodness. He had to track the ball all the way back to the other side hash and he broke that thing off and he was gone. He's really explosive. That's the first game that guy's ever played in college. He's catching the balls out of the backfield. We're swinging it to him. He beat a kid on a touchdown on a great read. The touchdown (catch) that we scored was an option route by the running back. He saw the kid drop, he broke ball back inside. Jeff made a nice read and throw. Then he runs a counter for a touchdown. So he's really athletic, he's really explosive. he gives us a lot of flexibility with where you can play him and he's kind of like that Alvin Kamara-type guy. You can get it to him out of the backfield, you can motion him in, you can motion him out, he could play in the slot and really, he's just got to get more experienced at being able to do that. He's really a good football player. If you tell him to do something. He understands it. Like he gets it. He's physically gifted, but he just understands football. If I say, 'hey, if you do this, and they do this, then you do this, he's like, okay, and that's what he does. So, you know, he gives us a lot of flexibility. We're really excited about being able to build some packages around him." On Jordan Williams starting at RT as a true freshman and his performance "Thing is nobody's calling his name right? Those guys really get called out when they do something wrong, they jump on sides, they're holding whatever, right. So we had Joe Tessitore for the last couple weeks and he didn't call his name one time. So that means he's doing his job and he's doing it at a really high level. We gave him a lot. The thing about that front (UCF) is they move every play. And so it's not just a static five-technique that's rushing off the edge against you. He's coming inside, he's going outside, everything is a slant and a movement. He handled him really well. With Ryan Johnson next to him, those two guys, when they stretch their arms, side by side, those are two really long guys, they're both 6-6, 6-7 guys that create a lot of space. It's a long way around him. Just even a couple of things (Tuesday''s) practice, I mean, we ran a screen today in practice, he made a read on the screen, the guy dropped out of there, he locked out the guy and, and ran the kid off the field. He's just getting better every day, and he's very physically gifted. All things being considered, we'll have a great opportunity to continue to do this when he's done with school. He's very smart football-wise and he's around a group of older guys that set a standard. He's amongst an elite offensive line coach, who is bringing him along and doing a tremendous job with him. The culture in that room is tremendous. So there is no slacking, there is no ability not to be there studying, there is no ability not to be around like he's fully involved fully invested. The older guys have taken, taking him under their wing and they've done a really nice job with them. I mean, I'm not trading him for anybody."