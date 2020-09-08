JacketsOnline - Coordinator Talk: GT OC Dave Patenaude pre-FSU

Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude shared his thoughts on the quarterback situation heading into Florida State and what he expects from the Noles defense on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium. On Memphis defense with FSU personnel and GT's OL "If you look at us from comparing this year to last year it's night and day. I mean we understand protection. We understand the blitz package, we've worked on Florida state's blitz packages for a long time. They are also playing their first game, so it'll be interesting to see how much they want to blitz and where they want to blitz from. They're pretty consistent in the things that they like to do. They were really good blitzing at Memphis, and their whole philosophy is to try to blitz to get you off schedule. And really, blitz against the run, so we'll be prepared for that. Our plan against a team like this has to be that your run game and your pass game has to be adaptable to the blitzes that they're bringing. We've had a really good we've had 5, 6, 7 days so far and we have the rest of the week to kind of polish it up a little bit, but I'm happy with where we are with our blitz pickup overall."

Patenaude speaking with the media on Tuesday (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

On the QB situation this week "We have named the Q. You guys will find out 3:30 on ABC who it is. I'm really happy, with everybody's development. All four guys have still been taking reps. I think in this COVID world we have to be able to develop depth. So, the starter is getting the majority of the reps, the second or third guys are kind of splitting the rest of them. I'm really happy with their development and I'm really excited to see this dude play on Saturday and I think you guys will be excited too." On James Graham's development at QB "I mean he's done a tremendous job just understanding football, you know that the time that we had during the COVID. While we were out and we were missing some of the spring practices that type of thing really allowed us a chance to reset, just from a football perspective with all the quarterbacks, and that was very beneficial for James because fair or unfair last year James got thrown into the fire, and he had played a lot on instinct last year and made a tremendous amount of plays. When you go back and you watch the cut-ups with him. He made people miss on a very high percentage from a passing standpoint just getting in and out of the pocket. Being elusive, breaking down plays, keeping his eyes downfield, making plays downfield and that type of thing. The thing that's really been encouraging, is that his understanding is so much higher. He knows where to go with the ball and when and where to go with the ball, and playing with such confidence. I mean he made a couple throws today that he never would have made last year, just because he understood where to go with the ball. The timing of the throw. And the coverage, and knew that that intersection of all three of those things. Was this is where the ball should go? This is how I should throw it, and he's stung a couple of balls in there that he physically could always do, but just mentally just didn't understand enough in the football piece of it wasn't high enough, where he knew where to go with the ball now he does and he's playing at a really high level." On if they plan to play two QBs "Right now, the plan is to play one guy. We always have a plan for the second guy and it'll be like these are the things that you're really good at because you're not going to get enough reps right if you're the second guy. You're not always going to get those reps, we're probably doing in 75/25 with the starter reps. So, these are the things that you do really well. We like to have a couple of those guys. Be ready to go and, and the skill sets may be totally different you know what are you comfortable with, or do you like thrown out of the pocket and not great in the pocket? Do we have to move at what's your run game capabilities? So the plan would be to go in with and let the start a roll and hopefully he's flying around and make plays. I would certainly not be against, taking a guy out and putting the guy in and letting somebody settle down or see something different or like I said, I mean we just, there's so many unknowns with what's going on right now. You know if you have one guy who unfortunately tests positive, you may lose 5, 6, 7 guys so you never know what's gonna happen you have to develop the depth, especially that quarterback room. I mean we've real seriously and I told those guys listen, at some point every one of you guys may have to play this year so you need to be prepared to do that. I think that you know teams that aren't taking that approach are gonna get caught short-handed if they're not preparing all of those guys to go. Fortunately, all of these guys have been really really good above the neck. They're really into this game plan they really, truly understand, what Florida State is trying to do, and I think we'll be well prepared."

On Jordan Williams and Billy Ward being the only non-QB/Gibbs freshmen on the ATL Chart "I mean Jordan's going to start at right tackle for us I mean there's no mystery around that. He's a very highly-recruited guy and is a really large dude. He's a long way around. That guy he's got long arms for a big guy, he's 340 pounds and for a big guy you can really move his feet. Florida State's defensive line is legit. So it's gonna be a good test for him. I don't think he's gonna be overmatched physically. He's strong and he can move his feet, it is going to be over the course of a game can he sustain and be involved in trying to play 75 plays over the course of the game. He's been really really good in camp. Brent (Key) has done a tremendous job with him just in his understanding and really the great thing is that Ryan (Johnson) is parked right next to him at right guard. Ryan basically can help him through the game and talk things out. Ryan's been around, he's a great communicator, he really understands football, so he'll be able to help him on that side of the line with the calls and that type of thing. I think just from from an athletic standpoint, you know Jordan is gonna be fine. It's just going to be like, 'hey this is like real life under the gun ACC football right now' so it's gonna be a little bit different, especially at the outset. Billy Ward has been really good. Billy physically is almost 260 pounds and six three and a half/six-four. He's really strong when he gets his hands on you. He's, he's a really capable blocker. He's got to develop being able to be out in space a little bit like those other guys are able to do you know in the box, from a run-game perspective. He's got to be able to face people up and put a body on people. He's deceptively good running down the field so you know it's tough to put freshmen out there at all positions but I think it was the same thing with Billy that we just talked about with the quarterbacks right you have to have a package of stuff that he knows how to do, but he could go in and give you real reps out that he's comfortable with it. I'm not asking him to do everything right. We have plenty of dudes because we could go to different personnel groupings and run the same plays that we always run. But if you're gonna put (freshmen) out there, put them in positions where he's confident he understands the play and he can be successful and move those guys in and out of the in and out of the huddle." On the electronic whistle issues in games and advice for his players on dealing with it "Coach Collins has an E-whistle, so we've heard those things, all through camp. It's certainly not as loud or certainly not as pronounced but our guys know one of our missions has truly been that we have to get 10 more feet, 10 more inches and 10 more yards, we have to finish runs. We've practiced like that and it really doesn't matter, we'll keep running until they go corral us. When they do, get the ball to the officials and let's go to the next one and let's go to the next one after that but I think it's a little bit more challenging maybe for the defensive guys because it's kind of weird. Like did the whistle blow or not? In our mentality is that we're just going to finish every run every play until somebody tells us to stop or go back to the huddle or go back to line up. I mean the crowds are different, the travel is different, and wearing a mask. I'm gonna have to wear a mask in the box, that's different. I mean, everything is different but it's also just what you make of it right if you make a big deal out of things then they become a big deal. If you just say listen this is what we have to adapt and adjust to, then that's what we do. Don't really let it affect you go, out there and block, tackle, run, throw and catch. That's it. And that's what football is and for us. We have to do that at a high level on Saturday. And in our executions got to be flawless so you know when you do those types of things it really doesn't matter.