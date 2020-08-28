JacketsOnline - Coordinator Speak: Patenaude talks GT offense 8/28

On what he is looking for when he picks a QB

I think the same thing is that we're looking for across the board is just consistency, you know, all of the guys that have been playing have been, you know, making a good amount of plays and have looked really really good at times and, you know, we're just looking for that consistency piece where that the read is right. Have you protected yourself? Have you gone to the right spot? Have you thrown the ball of some energy to it and some on-target throws?

Everybody has had some great throws and great reads so wallet that was really, really a good read a good throw but just the consistency of being able to do that. Over the course of an extended practice or an extended scrimmage will give you a better idea of how you can, you know, expect these guys to fit within the flow of the game. So, it's that way across the board just that's what we're looking for overall is not just a bunch of flash play but the consistency of being on the right people know where to go with the ball, whether it's a run or a throw, and just playing with good energy.

On the biggest challenge for this unit this year

Well, I mean I think over the long haul it's always going to be whether it was this year or any other year but maybe a little bit more because of the COVID situation is, are you going to stay healthy? And are you going to have all of your good players your top guys available? Are you going to have to go to some of the younger guys and we're kind of preparing to be able to do that trying to bring the young guys along to at least be able to play in a role situation as a young guy?

I think that's going to be a concern is kind of an unknown, right, like, you know how much is this really going to impact this moving forward. Coach calls in the guys have done an unbelievable job of, you know, doing the right things and maintaining the bubble that we have here and not having it really be that much of an issue. But who knows going forward, how much that's gonna play it's kind of an unknown if you don't know about it then you know just continuing to develop our understanding of what we're doing.

Week to week you wipe the slate clean, and now you're playing a brand new look and you know how you handle the look how you handle their personnel and how you handle the little tweaks that you're going to do going week to week. And then the in-game adjustments of okay they're doing this and we need to do these things you know and it's just, just a little bit more magnified because of the uncertainty with, with the COVID in how that's all going to be handled.

On Jeff Sims progression this fall

I mean when, when it all goes the right way he looks as good as anybody in the country. I mean he's beautiful looking dude. Six-four, you can sling the ball around and he's athletic.

But just like any other freshman quarterback he's young, you know, and it's hard to expect him to be able to do all the things that you need him to do read it the right way, understand coverage, understand the protection and do it consistently. That's really the thing with all the young guys that were battling. With Jeff when the ball comes out of his hands. I mean he's really athletic, when the ball comes out, he's got an electric arm. When he throws on platform and he throws with good balance, and really understands where the ball should go, the ball comes out of his hands and it looks really really good.

Just like any other guys sometimes, you're not so sure. You're a little bit behind you're steps behind the ball just behind because you're not exactly sure where the balls going. He's been on a steady climb. and the cool thing with him is, you know, with all of the accolades and all of the stars and all of the things that happened to him in high school. He's a very humble kid. When he makes a mistake he understands it. If I get after him a little bit he doesn't go into his shell.

I've always believed that my job as the quarterback coach and as a coordinator is to put as much pressure on those guys as I possibly can during the week to get in to get under their skin to challenge him, to needle him to see if they'll kind of break a little bit. And, you know, he hasn't any there's talk of release and those guys have been really really good at understanding what the points take the needling, get put under pressure, and then go to the next play.

We've worked a lot with that so you know his growth and, and all of those guys have, you know, they're all really young, so that's you know that's one of the things, even the guys that were played during the program last year were still really young, we don't have any, senior type guys, so it's a work in progress but just you know his progression has been really good.

On the other three QBs, Tucker Gleason, Jordan Yates and James Graham

All four of those guys are doing really well they are they're all in the mix there they've all been taken reps with the first group. Some days they've been better than others. It's really been funny I mean it's sometimes it goes from period to period from practice to practice.

Tucker Gleason played really well in the first scrimmage that we played in. All of those guys have been in the mix-up and down have played with both the first second groups have done very good things, other times you just shake your head and say, you know, we know what we're looking at. Tell me why you threw the ball there. What would this check be what would that be, you know, tonight will be a good indication last, last weekend was a good indication of you know it's just a little bit more uncontrolled, you know the guys are out of the pocket. If you're out of the pocket, you better be aware because those guys can come get you.

So the run piece of it, the throwing out of the pocket, being able to add live on the run make plays on the run. Be involved really run game. So we're putting them under a lot of a lot of duress we'll do that again tonight and try to continue to narrow it down.

There's never been in the in the history of college football one guy just plays and you play every snap. You've got to be able to develop depth, you've got to be able to bring guys along, ideally, you'd like to have one guy play every snap but I mean even, even in the best-case scenarios that doesn't happen that often. So you got to be able to bring those guys along bring the depth along and continue to challenge them you know and the cool thing about our position is that there is good depth and every day is challenged, you know I mean every throw every read is being evaluated. And all of those guys are getting a tremendous amount of reps so we'll continue to pare it down I'm not really in any hurry I don't really worry about that stuff I'm not, I don't have a set date hey we have to have a starter named by this date I think that's all.

As you get closer to the game you're gonna start preparing, you'd like to get one guy ready but now I'm not in a hurry or have a set date to say we have to have a guy named right now.