"I just don't want to push it," Cooper said. "I mean why risk everything. I'm glad I'm coming back now because I know more and I don't have to worry about install every night and also the energy around this place is fun to be around."

Cooper was mostly non-contact during the spring as offensive line coach Brent Key wanted to avoid damaging one of his top linemen recovering from surgery. That was okay with the veteran lineman who was enjoying this spring a lot more than the hectic 2019 spring.

"It feels good to be back and get to work with everybody," Cooper said early in spring camp.

Going into the 2019 season, Georgia Tech had a returning All-ACC level center in Kenny Cooper . However, Cooper was not 100-percent and he made it through four games before having to shut down for surgery and a reset of his final season on the Flats. Cooper managed to play just 150 snaps last year after playing over 1,200 the previous two seasons.

Not being able to go fully in practice, Cooper said he spent the spring refining his technique.

"Since I can't do much of the team stuff, I'm just working mainly technique and making sure that I'm physically back healthy," he said. "Also I'm helping with the younger guys and everybody else improved technique, fundamental or if they don't know the play, I help them out."

In Cooper's absence, Mikey Minihan took the bulk of the first-string center snaps.

"He is coming along really well. He played guard ever since he has been here so it takes time to get back into it because you've got to make calls and basically be the quarterback of the o-line.

Cooper said watching Minihan and the various lines rotate, he is seeing things faster than he did last year even from the sidelines.

"Now, it is like everybody knows what to do. As soon as they recognize something the recognition is better and they are communicating to everybody down the line 10 times faster and better," he said.

Key said that Cooper did a good job of getting mental reps when he couldn't go live this spring.

"He is staying with it," Key said. "He also knows what to do since he has played a lot of football. He's really worked to rehabilitate and get himself into to be able to play the game at a high-level and play physical up front with some tempo. He knows what he has to do and he is working to do those things."

As a freshman and junior, Cooper was among the best pass blockers on the roster per PFF College and one of the Jackets' top linemen at a tough position in the triple-option offense. Given his injuries, the 2020 season wasn't really a good indicator of what he can do.

One other focus for Cooper was getting in better shape. Dealing with injuries last year he was not in top form physically and he made a point of getting leaner for his final season.

"I don't want to get hurt again," he said. "So I try to put myself in the best situation to get back and be physically able to play and help this team out," he said.



