Connections to GT, Coleman strong for 2022 Ohio defensive lineman
The name Derrick Shepard may sound familiar to Georgia Tech fans.Why is that, you ask? Shepard's dad, Derrick played at Georgia Tech in the 90's prior to a brief career in the NFL with the Dolphins...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news