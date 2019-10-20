ATLANTA-- Georgia Tech kicked off the 2019-2020 basketball season the right way as an overall team effort helped the Jackets to a 98-76 win over Georgia College. The exhibition will not appear in the win column, but it provided valuable experience for the team before they officially kick off their season against NC State on November 5th.

“I thought it was a good game, there was some good stuff we did,” said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. “It was a good game for our guys’ first time under the lights and playing some real competition other than playing ourselves for the last few months. We had some bright spots and some things we have to clean up, but we will get back to work on Tuesday.”



It was a high-scoring first half as both teams came out of the gate hot, trading buckets on their way to a 54-42 halftime score.



Georgia College scored 21 of their 42 first-half points from three-point range. Guard Jordan Thomas led the way with 17 points on 4-8 from three and 6-12 overall.



For the Jackets, veteran point guard Jose Alvarado led the scoring category with 14 points on 67% from the field.



Sophomore guard Khalid Moore followed Alvarado with 9 points at the midway point, 7 of his 9 points coming from the free throw line. He would finish with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.



The second half started out slow, but the Jackets maintained a double digit lead before VMI guard transfer Bubba Parham lit up McCamish Pavilion with three straight three pointers and extended Georgia Tech’s lead to 19 points with 11:23 remaining in the game.



Parham would finish with 15 points on 5-5 from three-point range in his first game as a Yellow Jacket.



“It feels good to have a first one like that,” Parham said. “I was just taking what the defense gave me and doing what coach wanted me to do to win the game, that is the most important thing.”



As a whole, The Jackets shot 48% from three on 23 attempts.



“When you make three’s, everything is just better,” said Pastner. “The coach looks better, the fans are happy, the players are happy.”



Newcomer David Didenko made the most of his time on the floor, knocking down two three pointers and setting up multiple scoring plays with good court vision and accurate passing.



“I thought David was good,” Pastner said. “He was solid. If he just stays in, locks in on his job and keeps things simple, he is an effective player.”



Junior forward Evan Cole attacked the basket both offensively and defensively against the Bobcats, finishing with 11 points (4-7) and 11 rebounds (4 offensive, 7 defensive). He was the only player on either team to record a double-double.

The Jackets finished with five players (Parham, Alvarado, Cole, Moore, Wright) in double figures.



Georgia Tech will travel to Tuscaloosa for one final scrimmage against Alabama next Sunday before tipping off the regular season against NC State on November 5th.