Committing to Georgia Tech a business decision for Fla. CB Jarvis Lee
The funny thing about history, is that oftentimes it repeats itself.
Georgia Tech added a commitment from IMG Academy (Fla.) CB Briton Allen the last time there was an interim coach, shortly after Paul Johnson had made the decision to retire.
Now, again with an interim coach, Georgia Tech has added a commitment from IMG Academy CB Jarvis Lee.
Lee went public with his decision to commit to the Yellow Jackets on Monday afternoon, and he chose them over other offers from Vanderbilt, Pitt, and Virginia, a school he was once committed to.
Lee caught up with JOL to break down his decision.
"I'm coming to Atlanta in January to lock (expletive) down," exclaimed Lee. "They've always been straight with me throughout this process. They're going to have me set up for success. They really need me, and I felt that."
Current defensive back coach Travares Tillman, and coach Kenyatta Watson have spent a lot of time building a relationship with Lee. Those efforts paid off in a big way with Lee now in the boat.
"Oh definitely (Coach) Tillman," he said when asked about his strongest relationship. “They've been clear with me that I will have the chance to get on the field and make plays, right away. When I told him, Kenyatta Watson, and interim head coach (Brent) Key I was committing they were excited. We were talking about jersey numbers, how I'm going to fit in there at cornerback, and then got to talking ball and about their scheme."
Lee had previously been hoping to officially visit this coming weekend for the Miami game, but is now looking to reschedule and get to Atlanta in December prior to the Early Signing Period.