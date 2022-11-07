The funny thing about history, is that oftentimes it repeats itself.

Georgia Tech added a commitment from IMG Academy (Fla.) CB Briton Allen the last time there was an interim coach, shortly after Paul Johnson had made the decision to retire.

Now, again with an interim coach, Georgia Tech has added a commitment from IMG Academy CB Jarvis Lee.

Lee went public with his decision to commit to the Yellow Jackets on Monday afternoon, and he chose them over other offers from Vanderbilt, Pitt, and Virginia, a school he was once committed to.