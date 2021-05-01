 Commitment breakdown: Georgia Tech lands Rivals250 LB Jaron Willis
Commitment breakdown: Georgia Tech lands Rivals250 LB Jaron Willis

Jaron Willis
Jaron Willis
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Georgia Tech only signed one linebacker in the previous recruiting class so adding more linebackers in this class is a priority for them. Geoff Collins and his staff are of to a great start with the addition of Rivals250 in-state linebacker Jaron Willis.

WHAT THE YELLOW JACKETS ARE GETTING

Willis brings an athletic and physical presence to the defensive side of the ball. He does a great job coming downhill and making plays in the backfield. Willis is good at shedding blockers in open space, which is one of the reasons he always seems to be near the ball. Willis shows a good feel for coverage in space and does a nice job of making plays on the ball. He may not be a tall, lanky outside linebacker that many coaches hope for but he still has good size and plenty of room to fill out his frame. Plus, Willis is pretty explosive and has no trouble making plays all over the field. He is certainly not lacking for speed either.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR GEORGIA TECH

Georgia Tech is an excellent addition for Georgia Tech and it was important for them to keep him in-state too. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Willis on the field for the Yellow Jackets as a freshman. His presence should really help the linebacker corps. Geoff Collins and his staff did an excellent job keeping Willis away from Florida State, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, and Ole Miss. He grew up a Seminoles fan so Florida State had a pretty strong pull on him. He said he will still take his visits so that will be something to monitor

