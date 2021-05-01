Georgia Tech only signed one linebacker in the previous recruiting class so adding more linebackers in this class is a priority for them. Geoff Collins and his staff are of to a great start with the addition of Rivals250 in-state linebacker Jaron Willis.

WHAT THE YELLOW JACKETS ARE GETTING

Willis brings an athletic and physical presence to the defensive side of the ball. He does a great job coming downhill and making plays in the backfield. Willis is good at shedding blockers in open space, which is one of the reasons he always seems to be near the ball. Willis shows a good feel for coverage in space and does a nice job of making plays on the ball. He may not be a tall, lanky outside linebacker that many coaches hope for but he still has good size and plenty of room to fill out his frame. Plus, Willis is pretty explosive and has no trouble making plays all over the field. He is certainly not lacking for speed either.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR GEORGIA TECH