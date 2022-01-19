In recent years, Martin Luther King Day had become a day where a good bit of talent would head to campus for a visit to Georgia Tech.

Partially due to the weather in the area, this year's group of visitors was substantially smaller in quantity than in years past.

The results of the visit day could prove to be stronger than those of the past in terms of results, as the hit rate in the past Is lower than most.

Massive Columbus (Ga.) Carver defensive end Darron Reed made his way to Atlanta, and shortly after wrapping up his visit, he spent some time with JOL discussing the visit, his conversations with the coaches, and much more.