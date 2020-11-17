JacketsOnline - Collins updates the state of GT football

Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins spoke with the media on Tuesday after the postponement of the Jackets' game at Miami. Collins said a combination of injuries, contact tracing within the program, contact tracing externally and a couple of positive COVID tests in a specific position group left them unable to play against Pitt last week. When the Jackets take the field against Duke it will have been 28 days since the team was on the field in a game situation. In a way, Collins said they are now treating this as a second preseason.

"Obviously, we were hoping to be doing this as we got ready to play Miami on Saturday, they contacted us yesterday to let us know that they wouldn't be able to play due to everything that's going on within their program. So first and foremost, you know, want to send our best wishes to (Miami) players and to their staff for a speedy return, we think the world of their program and of their players and how they're playing right now and wish them nothing but the best," Collins said. "But it's unfortunate, we were ready to play. We actually had a practice this morning more of an OTAs style practice this morning. I've felt good about where we are, as a program feel good about the protocols and the mitigation strategies that all of our medical professionals have put in place for us," Collins said.

"Last week, just going back a week, it was a combination of a lot of things injuries, at a certain position, contact tracing, and cases of contact tracing from outside of the program that affected us. And then a small case, a small group of positives at a certain position that, you know, we're putting into question later in the week if we'd be able to play versus pit. So that's where we're at," he said.

