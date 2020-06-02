A small group of Georgia Tech's 100-man football roster will return to the Flats in two weeks in phase one of voluntary offseason conditioning. Jackets' head football coach Geoff Collins spoke to the media on Tuesday about that subject as well as his outspoken stance on social injustices and the conversations going in within his football program after recent protests in Atlanta and other cities as well as online. “This is supposed to be about the return to play and the phase one, two and three and we’ve been away for about 10 weeks now. There have been really good stories that we’ve seen written about how we stay in touch with our players during these 10 weeks… The last five days the conversations have changed and the thought process that goes into everything we do and the way we communicate has shifted," Collins said. "We are going to talk about phase one and all those things, but we’ve had such intense meaningful, thought-provoking conversations as a football team in the last five days that have meant a lot to me and my staff and players.”

Collins during the virtual press conference on Tuesday (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Collins was one of two coaches in the FBS to initially comment after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and he said he felt like he couldn't be silent any longer especially given his profession and the young men he coaches. “I get asked why I was one of the first P5 coaches to make a statement and I was watching everything that was happening and it was weighing on my heart. Listening and having an empathetic ear for what our guys are going through is important. I need to lend my voice to what is going on in the black community," he said. "Far too long I’ve been an internal guy trying to impact my guys that way. I wanted to set my small heart and voice out there. I just wanted to share and help the healing process to make this world better and that your experience matters, your hopes, and dreams matter and your life matters. We had dialogue throughout the week in small groups of 25 guys. I want to be able to see every guy. I don’t want it to be lost on page 1, 2, 3 or 4, try to keep it a small group so they can hear each other’s voices. One of the main points I’ve made I’m putting my heart out there and I’m not always going to be perfect, but just know and understand my heart is for you guys and the black community in Atlanta and nationwide and I want to do whatever I can.” Being a coach at Georgia Tech lends itself to having players who are very intelligent and higher character by nature and that is something that came across quickly as the discussions about what was going on happened within the program. “The big thing is we’ve got a bunch of highly intelligent young men that are high character and great young men who have used social media responsibly and we’ve encouraged them to do it. You hear things and see things from them, there have been some conversations I’ve had," Collins said. "I had a young man call me in tears yesterday, apologizing for something he posted on social media that followers took offense to. Some people took it the wrong way, he is an unbelievable young man with a big heart and was feeling things and wanted to share. We wanted to help them navigate it. When they feel that way it is their right to express it. There have been guys who have lost followers and they’ve talked them through it and we love them and want to help them navigate everything.”

PHASE ONE

While some programs began returning on June 1st, Tech has opted for a more measured approach that is also being done in multiple phases. Collins says that was done intentionally to ensure the safety of the players and strength and conditioning staff that will be holding workouts with them. “Their health and safety is the first priority in everything we do," Collins said. "There are programs starting to return and others returning next weekend, it was intentional that it would be June 15th, we wanted to make sure our processes are in place. We wanted to have the best chance to keep our guys healthy and safe and the phases of it and the communication piece and the importance of our guys being responsible in the 14 days leading up to coming back here and following up with our guys. When they leave the facility every day to make sure they follow the guidelines to ensure their health and safety. There will be a two-week period with those guys and in phase two we get a larger piece of the group back. It may look like we are being very cautious but I don’t think that is a bad thing." The first group will be less than a quarter of the roster based on location and ability to quarantine. “We have a process for everything and I think the number is in the low 20s for phase one, it is local guys who can self-isolate for 14 days, it is in the low 20s and I’m excited for them to come back," Collins said. "Coach Lew Caralla has a system set up for that. We will be in the Brock Indoor even for lifting. We ordered five more racks and we will lift the garage doors to maximize airflow and entry and exit points to make sure the guys are safe and healthy.” Healthwise, Collins said the team is as close to 100-percent as they've been in some time. He also said that his one foreign player, Sylvain Yondjouen opted to stay in the United States with former teammate Connor Hansen after camp broke in March. If Yondjouen had returned to his home in Belgium, it would be difficult for him to reenter the country anytime soon due the border closings both here and in Europe. “Sylvain stayed here the entire time and stayed with Connor Hansen most of the time, he played for us and was a great person for the last 18 months and he is in constant contact with us. From injuries, every guy on our roster will be fully able to participate and Mark Smith and our training staff have done a tremendous job with our guys," he said. The incoming freshmen class will not be part of phase one and Collins says the staff is working with them so they can prepare at home before they arrive in Atlanta at some point in the near future when either camp starts or dorms open. “So we have had constant communication and they started on Monday with their Jumpstart Jackets and Sunday night we had our team meeting just like we would a year ago, split it offensively and defensively and I don’t want guys lost. We had an offensive signee meeting and cultural things and all the things we would do and then we did the same thing with the defensive signees. Now they can hop in with their coaches' meetings and they got their workouts with coach Lew. Eight of them were in January and I put it on them to reinforce how we carry ourselves. Morpheus is releasing a video soon of them. They took a moment to recognize Bryce Gowdy and he would be with us and I would’ve been remiss if I didn’t mention him and as this class transitions we will carry Bryce’s legacy with this group of guys,” Collins said. When asked if he expects an elongated Fall Camp schedule, Collins also said he thought it wasn't necessary. “Matt Leinart (Fox Sports) asked me a similar question today, I was blessed as a high school coach, 1-AA coach, D-3 coach and 1-AA coach again, we didn’t have workouts or fall camps. There are other ways to do it. I think we have an innovative coaching staff and guys who look outside the box to get things done in our system. We are capable of adjusting and adapting and we have Ryan Horton our Director of Applied Science who will use data to help get our guys ready. I think we may be further ahead on Xs and Os and other things because of these zoom meetings, we are using them to our full advantage, the way we have our culture set up and be innovative and have success. The number one thing in our program is the safety and care of our program," he said.

Collins hugs WR Marquez Ezzard before a game last year (Adam Hagy/USAToday)