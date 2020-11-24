Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Jackets get ready to end a 28-day football hiatus against Duke on Saturday after two games were canceled following a bye week. Collins spoke about the unusual nature of the 2020 season and how he has tried to keep his team engaged during an unprecedented football season.

"It's been unexpected, and we've just had to adjust and the sudden change mentality, the guys have handled it well," Collins said. "Just trying to stay one day at a time, make sure everybody in the organization is actively engaged, staying in tune with the process, keep getting better, keep getting healthy, getting guys back, has been big for us, and just trying to be creative and engaging and keeping the team stronger, helping them get better. And then also making sure they're active and having some fun and bonding during this time too."



