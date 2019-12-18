ATLANTA- Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins spoke to the media on Wednesday after inking a top 20 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the Jackets’ head coach. Collins talked about the various recruits, how the class came together and he thanked many of his staff who were responsible for putting it together led by GM Patrick Suddes and Collins himself.





Opening Statement:

I’m really excited about the class. Just got done, being on ESPN national TV talking about the work our coaching staff put in the great class, put together.

Just the one of the things that stood out to me. We go through the recruiting weekends, at a gym to be college at the closing meeting and visit with the families who have a recap of the weekend things that they like and almost to a family to a recruit to the parents everybody that was involved in the weekend or being around our coaches, is how we're all saying the same thing and believing in the same thing. I believe in the vision that is Georgia Tech football. Being in downtown Atlanta being a part of the 404 for all of those things are resonating with the families with the recruits everybody that we come in contact with because it's real, it's genuine the relationships that we have on this staff are deep they're meaningful, the messaging they get when they talk to the recruit or talk to our current players, about the culture that exists in the locker room is exactly the same thing that they see on social media is exactly the same thing when they come to practice or come to a game. It's real it's genuine and when you go through the recruiting process a lot of times, anything that's disingenuous can sway in one way or the other. That doesn't happen to you. And I'm really proud of our coaching staff, everybody that's involved in the program. You know this topic to me classes. In the last 18 years since they've been doing rankings, or 2007 when I was here before. And in this class right now that's a top 20 recruiting class.

So obviously I want to give a shout out to our recruiting department to do an unbelievable job managing everything play in play an air traffic controller we're out on the road, flying everywhere the helicopters going. So what they do to organize everything.

Patrick Suddes our general managers right over there. He and I were together in 2007. When we put together. The greatest recruiting class in the history of college football. So we were the guy he does a great job forest green a hard page she's back there on campus recruiting coordinator puts together everything for the recruiting weekend's organizes all the unofficial visits the official visits and does it with unbelievable class and positivity and does a great job with that Mike Gregory is Mike in here. So Mike Gregory, our recruiting staff as well joined us over the summer, and does a great job with everything that involves the recruiting the evaluation piece, and a Thomas Guerry, I know he's got a nickname that would leave between him and on the organization, Carina Hargreaves also does a great job for us. So really proud of the work that they've done and executing the vision that we have for this great place. And you know I said here's by the way in this room. I've sat here a year ago, and talked about the vision that is Georgia Tech football. It talks about being able to recruit at an elite level to this great institution. And if there are a lot of people over a lot of years that have said it can't be done, and firmly disagree with it. And I've always approached it.

This is my dream job I know exactly what this place can be the vision of greatness putting this back into the conversation of the reprograms in college football, and it starts with recruiting and making sure we sell that vision of Morpheus.. branding and marketing, social media, all of those things. And he gets it out to recruits and high school coaches and it resonates with them. But if they come to campus after they've seen the videos and they've seen the cool things we do on social media, and it's not that it's not real, then you've lost. And that's not what we do the things that we put out the things that we promote are real they're genuine. Lew Caralla is incredible strength coach to develop these guys once they get here. And, you know, so just proud of Morpheus and Brad Ahern, and you know the guys that do the things behind the scenes to make sure people are seeing what's real in this place, embracing Atlanta, embracing the 404.

Just embracing those things about being here in downtown Atlanta is real, and we take pride in it. In this day and age of social media. Having the opportunity for the internships of Fortune 500 companies that are right in our backyard. It matters, and it resonates with people. And, you know, there's not a lot of places that are in the southeast, that can afford the opportunity that we have been in one of the top cities in America, being right here in Midtown with the opportunities that we're able to provide all this great education. This great school the energy that's infectious around our coaching staff. So we've got a lot going for us. And we're really proud of the future going forward.

I've said this before and I say it all the time to the staff in meetings. We are not just collecting talent. We are building a program. So you see all these great players that we're bringing in and they all. And we're really proud of them as athletes, but the thing that we do a really good job of is evaluating character. Evaluating drive, evaluating the passion to develop, because you can get some great athletes to come into your program, but if they're not built a certain way, and your program is built a certain way, it's not going to match. We've left some really good players that we've not brought into this program because they're not going to be a natural fit for this, but the guys that we brought into this program are tremendous athletes. Great families, great students, obviously, but they're built to be developed the way we're going to develop them at a ridiculously high level. And I think having the, the moral fortitude and understanding exactly what it takes to be a developmental program. We do that at a really high level.

The thing that I've talked about since I've gotten here is we have to get longer taller range your athletes on this roster. So just quick little stats, the offensive line will lead got your average six one and a half, 267 pounds. That was the average, and through Lew Caralla S&C development that has increased a great deal. We're still going to get bigger, we still got a lot of work that we got to go through in the offseason, but the signing class, we averaged six one and a half to 6-7, the signing class at o line average is 6.5 297 pounds, that's significant. And we take a lot of fighters to play in this modern age of college football, spread NFL offense, you have to have an offensive line that can do those things, and it helps them prepare for the next level everyone the elite offensive line coaches in college football Brent Key. The other thing was the defensive line. The same that we got here they averaged six one and a half. The signing class is six foot four and a half, that's significant. And so we need to get longer, rangier here, and you know have room to develop and we've done that and really proud of them. Proud the coaching staff targeting the type of athletes that we need moving forward, and knowing that they've got the mindset to come in here and develop and work hard and be a part of our culture that's built on effort. And then the last thing I will close with this. I was really proud of our entire organization is how strongly we close.

I don't know if that's always happened here. We made a big deal about closing strong, so just in the last couple of weeks. Emmanuel Johnson and Jared Ivey. Really excited about those two so in one night. Two defensive linemen we gained 13 feet. So, two guys that averaged six foot six foot six are coming here to Georgia Tech and they both committed on the same night, We got a grad transfer commit from Ryan Johnson, a former four star player play in the sec started a lot of games in the sec, and he's going to come here at the meteor really excited about him. And then on signing day. You know kids get to pick the hats and do the signing day who they're going to go with. And one of the hottest recruits probably over the last month of this cycle is Khatavian Frank. He was getting offers left and right from everybody, but decided to stay home, put on for the city represent Atlanta.

So he's going to come here and then obviously with Jeff Sims quarterback one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Elite 11, all the accolades that come with it. He decided to come with us. And that's a huge a huge gift for us. But the thing that makes as we go through the process. The thing that makes Jeff and Tucker Gleason, so special is they're great leaders. They're great teammates you walk into those high schools. There's not a kid in that high school, that doesn't really like those two young men, regardless of who they're playing play on the football team of their district student or whatever it is you can tell they had meaningful relationships throughout their schools, and you get around their families, going into home visits and you can tell those two young men are such high character kids of affairs of what great offerings they have in the people that have been in their lives. And so just just proud of Jeff and and Tucker (Gleason) to come and they're both gonna be mid-year guys as well. There's gonna be nine guys to come here at the term. So there you know we lost the second smallest senior class in the country with eight, we replace them with nine mid-year guys. So it's an exciting time. And obviously I'm lucky that I get to coach here and coach these amazing movement, and we just got. We just got a lot stronger on a lot faster and a lot more length on this roster today.

On Ryan Johnson and where he will play on the OL

So the big thing and, you know, a year ago today I've said it for a full year now is position flexibility is huge with us, you know to move guys around just to find the right matchup is good for these guys as they prepare to play in the NFL. And we need to get back to that, where there's a lot of guys every year that in conversations to go and they're going to get me in this great institution, but making sure they have a life after, after they leave Georgia Tech in the game of football, they so desire and being able to move around the line afford you that opportunity that's what we're going to do with mine. If I was to say day one. It probably be a guard. But, you know, still being flexible enough to move around so we're really excited about him, and the mindset that he has coming in is the right mindset, I thought, Jared Southers and Tyler Davis came in here with the exact right mindset to come into this place and help us establish this culture. They did it, and they've, they've It was no accident that those were the host when Ryan came on the visit, and they gave him the blueprint for how to enter this program, how to enter this culture, and to take it to another step. And so we're really excited about this.

On the final pieces for this class come February

After this after all the dust settles. One of the cool things is half of this class is from the state of Georgia, really proud of that fact and just we've got such great High School coaching such great High School players right here in our own backyard so we take a great deal of pride in that obviously got a whole strong. In January, calling up. Obviously I can't name names but we have to close strong, you know, I'll leave it at that. And, but just the number in what position of me there's there's two positions that will still try to go out and secure. But I would say you know obviously offensive line defensive line. And, you know, elite running back, you know, I would say those would be priorities.





On the nine players enrolling in January

But the big thing is you know, it's no secret that we're. We enjoy we like playing young guys, we like getting them on the field early as far as their development, helps them accelerate that we put a ton of young guys last year in those extra months, going through the offseason going through how we do things being integrated into the culture, you look at Ahmarean Brown, you know, ties Calvin Johnson’s touchdown record.

You know, I don't know if that kind of thing happens if he's not here the whole offseason, but we're just excited about these guys that can come in, the term, get fully immersed in our culture and how we do things. Learn the playbook. And, you know, be ready to enter fall camp, you know, with a lot of time under the belt here. But you know, it's our job to to accelerate the learning as much as we can. From now until the other guys arrived in June, to give everybody a chance to meet up to zero with deserve their development will allow them to that

On how they were able get Jeff Sims

Absolutely. So I think one of the biggest things in recruiting is one of the first things you've got to be is you've got to be instantly likable instantly relate. I think our coaching staff does a great job of instantly making connections with people with recruits with high school coaches, with families people that they come in contact with. In the second phase is you've got to build some modem of trust, and the higher the trust level, and the more you can build that over time, that really resonates with people, and makes them want to be a part of your family or football family or football program and those kind of things. And I thought from day one when we started, you know making interest back and forth with Jeff obviously we've known that He's a great player all along, and been excited about it and then you get to know what high character young man he is elegant young man he is, and get to know the family there they're spectacular. But the trust level really happened later in the season when we started having more serious talks and that there was some legitimate interest from their side in us.

And they actually took an official visit mid-season. And the fact that we didn't run around publicizing it everywhere. We weren't trying to put a feather in our hat and Jeff Sims is on a visit. And we were very respectful of them where they were in the process because they wanted to be respectful of the situation that was happening with the previous will they were committed to. And the fact that we really cared about them and their process because they were trying to do it the right way. A lot of places would try to make it about them and their logo, instead of about the kid and the family. And I thought our entire coaching staff obviously recruiting office handled that with class, Grace with dignity and built a level of trust, so that the talks, even got more serious late November, and early in December when I went to the home, and were able to have great meaningful talk.

On Marco Coleman’s first full year recruiting

The connection that he did have with guys like a period it sure. So obviously, Marco’s background as a player here, background as a player in the NFL resonates instantly with recruits and, you know, I school coaches.

But the cool thing about Marco and his journey. I still remember my first year after I was a GA, you know, being so ready to get on the road and recruit and so energetic and excited, but I still don't know, real world life lessons and can have, you know, deep, meaningful worldly experience talks with recruits or their families. But I'm first year out and I want to go recruit recruit recruit recruiting do it at a high level. Here's the beautiful thing about Marco, he does have this wealth of experience, he does have this real life journey, he's gone through, and now he's his first year on the road recruiting, so he's got the energy and the excitement of a guy that just got promoted from being a GA, but he played 14 years in the NFL he was the 12th pick in the draft had a career in the finance world, and now he's having to getting had these conversations. Talk about the experience of Georgia Tech, talking about coming here in a coaching transition. Three years later, winning a national championship really 12 pick in the draft those experiences, but he's doing it with the energy and excitement of somebody just got promoted into their first job. So it's a really cool mix that he has and he's an unbelievable person.

We're lucky that he's back home.

On the four OLs coming in early

I mean it's exactly what you're trying to do we set out to do. When Patrick Suddes and the recruiting staff set out. Here's what we're looking for. Here's what we're trying to do a lot of the decisions were made, who were prioritizing based on their ability to commit and come in mid-year. So there's, there's nothing that we do this by accident. And you know that prioritization making sure that there's enough guys that can come in here and go through spring ball. Because, you know, that is a position that hasn't gone through this transformation the last four years of college football in every single day. We're trying to help that situation, and we've got some great young men on the roster but building depth and getting some guys that can be able to play immediately with us and for them to come in and January, helps that calls and helps build depth at that position.

On who has the most upside from the class

Yeah, I don't know if that's fair to say, you know, relative to the rest of them, but just really excited about the whole group. You know, so they've got to come in here and work, get into our culture. And, you know, that's the nice thing about it's different from last year is the guys that came in last January we're learning in real time what our culture is what our expectations are, what the standard of this program is in real time with everybody else, well this year. It is said it is established by the great senior class that we had. And when they come in for day one, they're going to be able to learn what we do, how we do things, and they've been watching on social media and they've been around us, so they get a really good feel of what they're walking into. And so I think their development is even going to be even more accelerated because they're not learning in real time with the coaches tell them. Now there may be a situation where the players can teach them how we do things, or how we don't do things moving forward it's broken so I think that's really cool advantage they have.

On the four young QBs competing this spring together and managing that

You can have four to five guys at that position if the structure is like that, with one huddle at a time that is a challenging way we do it. Here at Georgia Tech, there is zero issues. Every single player on our program, whether it be a four-year guy who plays 70 plays a game, to a first year walk-on it the same position is going to get relatively the same amount of reps every single day practice. So their developments going to go through the roof. Their ability to be coached and to be doing the things that we asked them to do. The ability to get evaluated relative to the people with their position is happening in real time. So the things that we do in the way that we do things. It's everybody on the roster from top to bottom, a full chance to show that their abilities are be evaluated to be coached. And I think that's one of the really cool things about how we do things and why we do things, is the development of the player, the evaluation, and that every single thing is relative to them getting better and showing what they can do competing at their position.

On Jordan Williams’ dominance on the field in HS

When you see him when you talk to him was nice a kid from Georgia, obviously, tremendous size for men to sling, but if you kind of just watch all of the offensive line and one of my favorite things and how Coach Key and I became so close 20 something years ago, was he was physical he was tough. Play with an edge had a nasty demeanor about him when you play. If you watch the offensive lineman that he's targeting almost to a man, that's what you see. And, you know, so we're excited about that position, and for Brent to be able to coach them, because it in this recruiting world and building a culture and establishing Foundation, getting guys that you know have the demeanor, that are similar to you and you know are part of the culture. I think that's really cool. One of the things that I think is special about what we do and what Morpheus does. And I'm contractually obligated to talk about him is the brand that we put out in the culture that we put out is real, and it resonates with people that want to be a part of. So if you get people that, that understand what they're getting into want to be a part of that said culture, then it works out really really well, and that's a really cool thing about what we're able to do here is we're able to align the vision with the guys we're bringing in because it's genuine and it's real. And what we're showing to the outside world is really what's happening inside and people that want to be a part of it are kind of God's they're one of us and we bring them in and it makes it a really good thing for their development for a couple more start to





On signing guys from Jacksonville

I mean obviously we're blessed to live in the great state of Georgia great High School coaching great High School players, but the state is just the south of us, you could say very similar things about others. Unbelievable talent. Really good coaching as well. And for that to be in our backyard. And we're tapping into it. And, you know, just trying to find we've got really good relationships in that area I've coached in three different schools in that state. And a lot of our coaches have as well. From there, and so the relationship piece on the evaluation piece and then getting to know the guys that they're going to fit into what we're doing here. It all resonates in and makes a really good, really good match.

On how he plans to get to the 85 number of scholarship players in time for August

That's… it's a, it's going to be in flux the whole time. You know there's obviously you know guys that will make decisions, and it's happening in real time right now, and I don't want to put too much out there because I really every player that we're blessed to coach I truly love them, and nothing but the best for them in their current situation or if they decide, you know to move on which has happened. And we just wish them the best and try to be as good as good advice as possible. Be as caring as possible, because we really do appreciate everything the guys that are in this program do. And, you know,





On how Emmanuel Johnson ended up becoming a Yellow Jacket after flying under the radar

This again goes back to our recruiting staff. Here they are diligent in turn it over every stone and watch it every bit of tape and tape and possibly watch, and even his senior development of guys, and Emmanuel was one that started playing really high level throughout the season. And so we got somebody out there to see him as soon as we could, that tape is really really good. And then you see him in person. And you're seeing the person, man. Okay, so envision Marco Coleman and imagine Marco Coleman looking small next to somebody and that is Emmanual Johnson.

You know, he came to campus the tape was really really good. Then you meeting and high character kid great grades. And so the, what you see is better than what we saw on tape. And, you know, great pedigree his mom was an Olympic basketball player. She played a two time all American at a school 90 minutes away from Atlanta. So she's obviously pounces and just excited about him. He's got the right mindset he just got named MVP of an all star game that he just played in like just the meeting, obviously physically he's impressive, but then you talk to him in the mindset fits into what we're doing here. And, you know, so really excited about it. Thanks, Jeff, thanks everybody for coming out today.