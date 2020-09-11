JacketsOnline - Collins, GT strike again in FL adding Western WR Jullian Lewis

A pattern is beginning to show itself for Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins and his coaching staff.

As he kicks off his third recruiting class as the head coach, he kicks off a third straight class with a commitment from the state of Florida.

First it was Tucker Gleason. Then, it was Malik Rutherford. Now, kicking off the 2022 class is Davie (Fla.) Western WR Jullian Lewis.

Lewis chose the Yellow Jackets over other offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Pitt, and several others.