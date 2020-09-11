JacketsOnline - Collins, GT strike again in FL adding Western WR Jullian Lewis

Collins, GT strike again in FL adding Western WR Jullian Lewis
A pattern is beginning to show itself for Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins and his coaching staff.
As he kicks off his third recruiting class as the head coach, he kicks off a third straight class with a commitment from the state of Florida.
First it was Tucker Gleason. Then, it was Malik Rutherford. Now, kicking off the 2022 class is Davie (Fla.) Western WR Jullian Lewis.
Lewis chose the Yellow Jackets over other offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Pitt, and several others.
Juniors were allowed to have a new layer of contact with college coaches on September 1st, and Lewis was one of the first contacted by the coaching staff at Georgia Tech.
Later that day, an offer was extended. Now, less than two weeks later, Lewis is committed.
He joins fellow Florida natives in the WR room including Ahmarean Brown, Kalani Norris, Avery Boyd, and James BlackStrain.
Georgia Tech is now the 4th school in the ACC with at least one position player committed, joining Miami, Boston College, and Florida State.
