“Some people evaluate talent, other people throw out scholarship offers, other people recruit, and there is a difference between the three,” said coach Collins.” We will recruit every single day. It is a priority to us. We will evaluate talent, and there will be no stone unturned.”

All Yellow Jacket fans learned one thing for certain as they listened to Coach Collins’ introductory press conference - he has a way with words. The former Temple head coach impressed everyone as he described for nearly an hour how he was going to do many great things for the program, one of the main things being recruiting. At the end of the day, however, it was only words. Not even a week into his campaign, he is beginning to turn those words into action.

One piece at a time, Georgia Tech, under new head coach Geoff Collins, are looking to crawl their way back into the game.

In today’s era of college football, the importance of recruiting has risen to a whole new level. Whether it’s an in-home visit, sending a prospect a letter or showing love on social media, coaches are willing to go to heights that they’ve never gone to before in order to gain an advantage over other schools. It’s all become a norm in the game of recruiting, but it was a game that Georgia Tech has been falling behind in.

It’s this attitude that the staff at Georgia Tech was seemingly lacking, but Tech fans should no longer have to worry about that issue. Collins is focused on building the culture at Georgia Tech, a strategy that he claims will eventually sell the program on its own.

“The culture in our organization and on our football team will be so strong that the players in our organization will sell the program itself. They will want to be apart of it. If there is a guy that’s a recruit, I don’t care how many stars he has, if he doesn’t fit into our culture to believe in working hard, having a great attitude and relentlessly attacking everything he does, let me know and we will slow down and move in a different direction. That’s how committed we are to the culture.”

The biggest challenge that Georgia Tech faces in the recruiting world is that they do not offer a wide variety of majors, and the ones to choose from have requirements that majors at other schools do not. Due to the academic challenges that Georgia Tech presents, some players will often opt for the easy route, picking a school where they will not have to focus as much on the classroom. It has haunted the Jackets for quite some time now, essentially ever since coach Collins helped bring in one of the most highly regarded recruiting classes that Tech has ever seen in 2007. Collins pledged that it will end under his guidance.

“I don’t see challenges. I see this education and what the opportunity provided with being a student athlete at this university as amazing opportunities to be a success in life.”

Similar to other coaches, Collins plans on pitching the 40 year plan amongst other things, but offers an interesting twist to it as well.

“If you do go play in the NFL at the next level, the shelf life on average is three-and-a-half years. ‘What are you going to do for the next 40?’ If you have an opportunity to target a student athlete that has the grades, has the test scores, has the aptitude to come and be successful at a great place like this, that actually focuses your target. Then, you can go through and have the branding and the relationship building and bring them into this amazing place. Then, you’re going to get elite players.”

He quickly got to work, making truth of his words by meeting a large group of official visitors and their families one by one. Not even a full day after, Collins hopped a plane and went all the way to New Jersey to offer 2019 tight end Dylan Deveney, the first tight end offer Georgia Tech has given in over ten years.

The future looks to be bright under coach Collins. Being the relentless recruiter that he is, Collins will fill a massive hole that has sucked the life out of Jacket fans for some time. Needless to say, Georgia Tech fans should be excited to watch what Collins can bring to the table.