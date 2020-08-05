JacketsOnline - Cochran not joining GT for 2020 season

Georgia Tech made waves landing Vanderbilt grad transfer and probably future NFL draft pick Devin Cochran earlier this year as a graduate transfer. Cochran worked out briefly with the Jackets in the first phase of summer workouts but was not seen shortly thereafter. Head football coach Geoff Collins broke the news on Wednesday that the talented offensive tackle slated to be Tech's left tackle this season is not going to play for the Jackets.

"Devin Cochran who signed with us with not be enrolling at Georgia Tech," Collins said during a press conference Wednesday. "We wish him the very best."