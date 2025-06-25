Coach Speak: The First Academy (Fla.) coach Conaway talks Willis' GT pledge

Georgia Tech picked up another big piece on the defensive side June 16th when 3-star (5.6) defensive end Alex Willis made it official with his decision to commit to the Jackets following his official visit to The Flats the previous week.





Recently, JOL caught up with Willis' head coach at The First Academy in Orlando, Florida, Jeff Conaway, to discuss his standout wide receiver's commitment, what kind of player Georgia Tech fans should expect, how his skills translate to the college level and more.





Here's what he had to say:





JOL: How excited are you for Alex to make his commitment to Georgia Tech and to have a little bit of that recruiting stress off of him early?





CONAWAY: "Very excited for Alex. He has worked so hard and been so focused for so long. He is very deserving of this opportunity, and his team and his coaches are so proud!"





JOL: What do you think about how Tech recruited Alex or what makes Tech the right fit for him?





CONAWAY: "I think GT has always been his favorite. As a student-athlete, he was attracted to the elite education that he could receive there. He also understands the value of connections and knows that the GT alumni is at the highest level. He loves his position coach and can be highly motivated by him. He really likes the opportunity to play on a team with a chance to win a national championship. He loved the way they tempoed practice and saw an edge about their program. He wants to work hard and believes the GT staff will push him to become great."





JOL: What should Georgia Tech fans expect from Alex as a player and a person for those that might not have seen him play or know about him yet?





CONAWAY: "As a player, Alex is going to prepare well all the time. He takes great care of his body, and he uses great discipline to be physically ready to perform at the highest level. As a competitor, he wants to win and remembers what it feels like to lose. He will be highly motivated to raise the competitive bar while on campus. As a person, Alex is a big smiling kid that loves people well. He has a professional approach but takes time for others. I believe GT will be very pleased with Alex in all areas."





JOL: What do you feel about Alex's skillset and mindset translates well to the college level and do you see him being an impact player early on at Georgia Tech next year?





CONAWAY: "I think Alex is great with his hands, and he has both strength and speed to defeat blocks and bring chaos to the opponent. I believe with his physical strengths and athletic ability that he will put himself in position to bring great value the minute he steps foot on campus. I would not be surprised if we are watching him play next season."