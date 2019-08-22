The one area of the team that new Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins loses the least sleep over is running back. The Jackets are as deep and talent as almost any team in the country and running backs coach Tashard Choice spoke with JOL to break down the running backs in his room this fall.

Choice gave some insight on each of his backs during fall camp.

"We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of different thing," Choice said. "As a coach and with the reps they get in practice, you want to put them in a lot of different situations. I try to get them all. I want to see what they can do on the go. The freshmen come in and those guys are doing well starting off. The older guys have more experience and are doing well."



