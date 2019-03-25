Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-25 19:02:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach Speak: Sponge speaks on Miles Brooks

Yacio568nrpjtlxzusdl
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

On Sunday night, after competing all weekend in a 7v7 tournament, Miles Brooks broke Twitter in Atlanta. Brooks committed to Georgia Tech over other offers from Florida, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklaho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}