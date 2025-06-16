Coach Speak: Southeast Bulloch coach Zito talks Fretwell committing to GT

Georgia Tech picked up its 10th commitment of the 2026 class on Sunday afternoon when 3-star (5.6) offensive tackle Bear Fretwell made it official with his decision to commit to the Jackets following his visit to The Flats over the weekend.





Recently, JOL caught up with Fretwell's head coach at Southeast Bulloch High in Brooklet, Georgia, Jared Zito, to discuss his standout offensive lineman's commitment, what kind of player Georgia Tech fans should expect, how his skills translate to the college level and more.





Here's what he had to say:





JOL: How excited are you for Bear to make his commitment to Georgia Tech and to have a little bit of that recruiting stress off of him early?





ZITO: "I know it has been a busy and somewhat stressful time for him and his family, but I am glad he has found the school that fits him the best and now he can just be a kid again playing high school football for his school with his friends and teammates."





JOL: What do you think about how Tech recruited Bear or what makes Tech the right fit for him?





ZITO: "I think Coach Geep Wade did a great job. He was very intrigued by Bear in January but was patient and did his due diligence on him. Once he was convinced Bear was a great fit for GT, he was relentless. I have known Coach Wade since 2011 when he recruited and signed Corey Levin to UT-Chattanooga when I was the head coach at Dacula so I know how personable he is and was not surprised at his ability to recruit Bear to GT. I think the biggest thing is Bear is getting a great education with a program that is on the rise with Coach Key, and they are in state which is great for his family to come to the games."





JOL: What should Georgia Tech fans expect from Bear as a player and a person for those that might not have seen him play or know about him yet?





ZITO: "Bear has all the measurables, but he also is very athletic. He can bend, run and has very good feet. The best thing about Bear is that he is very young, and I believe his best football is still ahead of him. He has a lot of room for growth which is exciting."





JOL: What do you feel about Bear's skillset and mindset translates well to the college level and do you see him being an impact player early on at Georgia Tech next year?





ZITO: "I believe Bear has all the tools athletically to have success at the next level. The biggest thing that stands out to me is his athleticism at his size. I believe that offensive linemen at the next level have to be extremely athletic to be able to block some of the dudes that are playing in a college football defensive front, and Bear has that ability."