Coach Speak: Rome head coach Reid talks about GT commits Collins, Winston

Georgia Tech picked up its sixth and seventh commitments of the 2026 class on Monday afternoon when 3-star wide receiver teammates Darnell Collins and Jeremy "JJ" Winston pulled the trigger on their decisions, picking the Jackets over several other offers following an official visit to The Flats this past weekend.





Recently, JOL caught up with the Rome High duo's multiple-time, state-championship winning head coach, John Reid, to discuss the standout wide receivers' commitments, what kind of players Georgia Tech fans should expect, how their skills translate to the college level and more. Here's what he had to say:





JOL: How excited are you for Darnell and JJ to make their commitments to Georgia Tech and to have a little bit of that recruiting stress off of him early?





REID: "I think it's very difficult to navigate the recruiting and all the things that are going on with college football right now so I think for them, while it's fun to be recruited and have all these offers, I think at some point in time it's nice to have a home. And it's a lot of stress for a kid so I'm thrilled for them the fact that they found a home and it's a quality football team that could be...not could be but I would be surprised to not be one of the teams in the national title hunt or want to get in that playoff stuff. That's their goal. Our kids understand that desire to win."



JOL: What do you think about how Tech recruited Darnell and JJ or what makes Tech the right fit for them?





REID: "I would start out by saying the Brent Key and Buster (Faulkner) and Geep (Wade) and Trent McKnight and Tim McFarlin, and all the guys that are there, I have a long-standing relationship with those guys. They are good, hard-working, honest football people. And so I'm not surprised that they are doing well. I'm not surprised that they are signing people. What I really like is the fact that the boys (Darnell and JJ) were going down there, and they made the decision without me pushing them that way or telling them that those guys and how they coach means a lot to me. And so that means that your coaches at Georgia Tech, starting at the top, did a fantastic job of impressing our kids because our kids are hard to impress because they have high expectations of a tough practice, a tough weightroom. So I think it's a fantastic match for our kids. Our kids are excited about it."



JOL: What should Georgia Tech fans expect from Darnell and JJ as players and as competitors for those that might not have seen him play or know about him yet?





REID: "Starting with JJ, it's that he's a unique athlete as much as he's just lightning quick, super soft, quiet feet and his ball-catching skills and radius are incredible. As you know from watching him play basketball, he's a powerful dunker, has a great jump shot, and I think really what he does a lot of times out there is play basketball on the football field where he just wins a lot of 50-50 balls. He's wiry strong and just a fantastic receiver and the sky's the limit. When you talk about Darnell, Darnell is big...Darnell will be a 200-and-something pound receiver someday. I wouldn't surprised if he played this year at 195 as a high school senior. He's tall. He's growing all the time. And really Darnell has the ability to play on both sides of the ball. It's up to the college coaches. Some recruited him as a future NFL safety and some recruited him as what he's going to be as a big receiver. He is a competitor! Not to say that JJ's not because when you come from this program you are, but Darnell is a fierce competitor."





JOL: What do you feel about Darnell and JJ's skillsets and mindsets translates well to the college level and do you see them being an impact player early on at Georgia Tech next year?





REID: "I think this is one thing that's important. In this day in age and where we're at with college football, you have to come in ready to play. And there's no better place to come in ready to play than from Rome High School. So those guys are products of our program which means it's big for these college coaches to recruit from our school because our receivers coach gets them ready, our strength coach gets them ready, we get them ready and prepared for the mental toughness. So I tell our guys don't wait. You come in and push and get in front of the line and you try to start. We've got super high goals for JJ and Darnell, for Jaedon (Harmon) at Tennessee and Martel (Hight) at Vanderbilt and Stephiylan (Green) at Clemson and all those guys. They are pushing to All-ACC, All-SEC type players."