News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 22:46:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Coach Speak: RJ Luke dives deep on new DL commit Jared Ivey

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

On Wednesday night, exactly one week away from the start of the early signing period, North Gwinnett's Jared Ivey went public with his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. His position coach, and stre...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}