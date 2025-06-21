Coach Speak: Parker (Ala.) head coach Warren talks Parker's GT commitment

Georgia Tech picked up its 14th commitment and fourth wide receiver of the 2026 class on Thursday afternoon when 3-star (5.6) wide receiver Kentrell Davis made it official with his decision to commit to the Jackets following his visit to The Flats earlier in the week.





Recently, JOL caught up with Davis' state-championship winning head coach at Parker High in Birmingham, Alabama, Frank Warren, to discuss his standout wide receiver's commitment, what kind of player Georgia Tech fans should expect, how his skills translate to the college level and more.





Here's what he had to say:





JOL: How excited are you for Kentrell to make his commitment to Georgia Tech and to have a little bit of that recruiting stress off of him early?





WARREN: "I’m extremely proud of Kentrell. For him to go ahead and commit to Georgia Tech before his senior year is big. The recruiting process can be overwhelming so for him to have that weight lifted off his shoulders allows him to lock in and just enjoy his last season with his teammates. He played a huge role in helping us win the first state championship in school history last year, and now he gets to come back and lead with a clear mind. It’s a blessing to see everything falling into place for him."





JOL: What do you think about how Tech recruited Kentrell or what makes Tech the right fit for him?





WARREN: "Tech did a great job recruiting Kentrell. They were consistent, respectful and they really took the time to get to know him beyond just what he brings on the field. They made him feel like a priority, and that means a lot. Between the academic opportunities and the competitive level in the ACC, it’s a great match for who Kentrell is and what he wants for his future. It’s a place where he can truly grow."





JOL: What should Georgia Tech fans expect from Kentrell as a player and a person for those that might not have seen him play or know about him yet?





WARREN: "They’re getting a special kid. As a player, Kentrell is explosive. He’s got great hands, runs sharp routes and can take the top off a defense, but what really stands out is how hard he competes. He plays every down with heart. As a person, he’s humble, respectful, and brings a positive energy into any room. He leads by example and never asks his teammates to do anything he’s not doing himself. Georgia Tech fans are going to love watching him work."





JOL: What do you feel about Kentrell's skillset and mindset translates well to the college level and do you see him being an impact player early on at Georgia Tech next year?





WARREN: "Kentrell definitely has the tools to be successful at the college level. His skillset, work ethic and attention to detail are all there, and he approaches the game with a mature mindset. He knows the transition to college football is a big one, and he’s ready to compete and earn his spot. Whether he makes an immediate impact or takes some time to develop, I have no doubt he’s going to take full advantage of the opportunity. Georgia Tech is getting a young man who’s going to work, stay patient and be prepared when his moment comes."