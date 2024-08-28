Coach Speak: Head coach Vandagriff talks about Garrett's commitment
Georgia Tech picked up another commitment to add to its already-stacked 2025 recruiting class when Prince Avenue Christian four-star (5.8) defensive tackle Christian Garrett officially pledged to t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news