Coach Speak: East Coweta coach Small talks about GT commits for Heard twins

Georgia Tech picked up its eighth and ninth commitments of the 2026 class on Sunday afternoon when 3-star offensive tackle teammates and twin brothers Courtney Heard and Courtlin Heard picked the Jackets over several other offers coming off eye-opening official visits to The Flats this weekend.





Recently, JOL caught up with the East Coweta High (Ga.) duo's head coach, John Small, to discuss the standout offensive linemen's commitments, what kind of players Georgia Tech fans should expect, how their skills translate to the college level and more. Here's what he had to say:





JOL: How excited are you for Courtney and Courtlin to make their commitments to Georgia Tech and to have a little bit of that recruiting stress off of him early?





SMALL: "So super excited for these guys. They are exceptional young men and have earned all they have gotten. Glad it’s over for them and they can focus on their team here at East Coweta and continue to be who they need to be for their teammates. They are great teammates!"



JOL: What do you think about how Tech recruited Courtney and Courtlin or what makes Tech the right fit for them?





SMALL: "Tech did a great job of building a relationship with the twins. That is important to these guys. They want to be coached hard and pushed and have people they trust, and the relationship piece is big in that. (Georgia Tech offensive line) coach Geep Wade gets that and does a great job with it."



JOL: What should Georgia Tech fans expect from Courtney and Courtlin as players and as competitors for those that might not have seen them play or know about him yet?





SMALL: "They are going to represent Georgia Tech the right way on and off the field. They are going to give their best every day in all they do. And also you won’t find one without the other. They are tight."





JOL: What do you feel about Courtney and Courtlin's skillsets and mindsets translates well to the college level and do you see them being an impact player early on at Georgia Tech next year?





SMALL: "Yes, they were going to have an impact wherever they went because that’s just who they are. And I cannot wait to see how they develop as players and young men."