Coach Speak: Carrollton head coach King talks Gamble's GT commitment

Georgia Tech picked up its fourth commitment of the 2026 class on Tuesday afternoon when 3-star (5.7) linebacker CJ Gamble pulled the trigger on his decision, picking the Jackets over several other Power-4 offers.





Recently, JOL caught up with Gamble's head coach at Carrollton High in Carrollton, Georgia, Joey King, to discuss his standout linebacker's commitment, what kind of player Georgia Tech fans should expect, how his skills translate to the college level and more. Here's what he had to say:





JOL: How excited are you for CJ to make his commitment to Georgia Tech and to have a little bit of that recruiting stress off of him early?





KING: "I'm very excited for CJ and his family. It will be great for him to be playing in his home state and with former teammate Kelvin Hill. CJ has never let recruiting be a distraction, but I'm definitely glad that he can focus on his senior year without the added pressure."



JOL: What do you think about how Tech recruited CJ or what makes Tech the right fit for him?





KING: "GT got in the game early with CJ and is a great fit there. CJ is a physical linebacker and a great student and teammate. I think it's a great all around fit."



JOL: What should Georgia Tech fans expect from CJ as a player and a person for those that might not have seen him play or know about him yet?





KING: "CJ is a relentless worker and a fine young man. He is a student of the game and very hard worker in the weight room as well. He is definitely someone I am proud of."





JOL: What do you feel about CJ's skillset and mindset translates well to the college level and do you see him being an impact player early on at Georgia Tech next year?





KING: "CJ is a confident young man, but the confidence comes from the work that he puts in. He's a physical linebacker that constantly works on his craft. He's a natural competitor, and I fully believe that his best football is ahead of him. He will have to learn the new system and get used to the college game but definitely will make an impact at some point in his career."