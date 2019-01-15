Coach's Q&A: Kerry Dixon
New Georgia Tech receivers coach Kerry Dixon has put in a lot of work clawing his way up the coaching ranks in his 12-year career with Tech being the seventh different state he has coached in durin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news