Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 12:04:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Coach's Q&A: Kerry Dixon

Ujhmtjqghsremzpqb9m9
Coach Dixon's twitter profile pic
GT Media Relations
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

New Georgia Tech receivers coach Kerry Dixon has put in a lot of work clawing his way up the coaching ranks in his 12-year career with Tech being the seventh different state he has coached in durin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}