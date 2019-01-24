Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-24 15:21:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Coach Q&A: Chris Wiesehan 1/24

Ywj96hu5rmzzy5rgjh0o
Wiesehan coached offensive line at Temple for coach Collins
Temple Athletics
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

The newest coach with maybe the toughest job on paper heading into spring ball is tight ends and offensive special teams coordinator Chris Wiesehan. Wiesehan followed Geoff Collins down from Temple...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}