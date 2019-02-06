Coach Collins and staff break down the late-period signees
Coach Geoff Collins brought some top talent to Atlanta in the late signing period. He and the assistant coaches offered their thoughts on the newest Yellow Jackets with Andy Demetra.
Head Coach Geoff Collins
“I’m just really excited about him. He wanted to be back home in the 404, kind of reminescent of me wanting to always be back here in Atlanta. Glad that he is back home, kind of grew up in the same area. Just the explosiveness, the play making ability, and how hungry he is to be an elite receiver and be apart of our offense. Excited to see him work with coach Dixon and coach Patenaude.”
WR Coach Kerry Dixon
“Unbelievable talent, this guy has quickness, unbelievable burst, just a different kind of player and a game changer. You can move him all around the field. I love this guys energy, his infectiousness, and what he’s going to bring to the family. We’re super excited to have this guy and can’t wait to work with this young man.”
Head Coach Geoff Collins
“We’ve known about him for the last two years. We had him at junior day last summer and have had a good relationship with him but at a certain point he was kind of out of our reach when we were at Temple. One of the first phone calls we made when we got here was to him to guage his interest. He obviously had some really good visits that he had set up and gone on, but once we got the full staff in place and he came on his official visit, he fell in love with this great city like we all do. We are blessed to have him as part of our football family, especially with us now going to be throwing the football all over Grant Field. It’s good to have him as part of our team,”
WR Coach Kerry Dixon
“Unbelievable route runner who changes directions really well. He’s going to be a guy that can play multiple spots for us. Comes from a great family and just overall impressed with the type of kid he is. He’s going to come in and take advantage of everything we have here and be a great part of our family.”
Head Coach Geoff Collins
“The big thing that we are trying to on this roster is length and speed, and Cornelius is six-foot-four and 210-215 pounds, a rangey athlete. The nice thing was when he has contact on a ball-carrier, the ball-carrier goes backwards, so he has a nice near-leg, near-shoulder contact speed. He’s’ a violent player and has been really well coached, Coach Wofford is one of the elite coaches in the high school programs in the state of Georgia. We are really excited about his upside.”
DC Andrew Thacker
“We’re so excited to have Cornelius Evans to be apart of the Jacket family. Cornelius is from Central Gwinnett High School here locally. He plays for Todd Wofford and plays against some of the best competition in the state in Gwinnett County. Cornelius will be intangibly a great part of the Jacket family. Wonderful family, great kid and will fit into our culture. Athleticially, as a talent, the biggest thing we are looking for as we supplement the roster is length and speed and Cornelius has that. He has multiplicity of positions, played some linebacker and some defensive end, rushed the passer but is very multiple in what he does and I look forward to having him apart of this program.
Head Coach Geoff Collins
“With all of his accolades and all of his honors, the thing that strikes me the most is how hungry he is. He has a passion for wanting to be an elite player. Great teammate and I’m excited to get to work with him. Trying to have a feature back in our offense and he certainly fits the bill. Tashard Choice, one of the great running backs that has ever played here and obviously played in the league with his great career, he is so passionate about Jamious. Really excited to see those two work together here on the flats and have a great career for us.”
RB Coach Tashard Choice
“First of all, I’m very excited to have Jamious be apart of our Yellow Jacket family. Getting the chance to meet him and recruit him, talk to his family, mom, dad, grandad, and grandma, you understand they are very family oriented. That fits well with me. That personal bond that we connected with instantly with him understanding that his brothers and everybody before him, he had a duty to do. He had to run the ball and be a great football player because his brothers before him did just that. When I got a chance to evaluate him on film, you see all the highlights but I saw a lot of tough runs. I saw a lot of balance and power. A guy that when the occasion rolls to it’s highest, he is there. He is always a steady football player and very consistent. Year in and year out, he continued to be a better football player. When I watch him on film, I see a guy that can make safeties miss, I can see a guy that runs the ball in between the tackles and be a workhorse which is different than carrying the ball 10 or 15 times a game. He was the focal point of their offense. Watching him on tape, I saw a guy that can come in and compete and do big things for Georgia Tech, and hopefully one day he will be better than me and break all my records.”