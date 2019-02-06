Coach Geoff Collins brought some top talent to Atlanta in the late signing period. He and the assistant coaches offered their thoughts on the newest Yellow Jackets with Andy Demetra.

Head Coach Geoff Collins “I’m just really excited about him. He wanted to be back home in the 404, kind of reminescent of me wanting to always be back here in Atlanta. Glad that he is back home, kind of grew up in the same area. Just the explosiveness, the play making ability, and how hungry he is to be an elite receiver and be apart of our offense. Excited to see him work with coach Dixon and coach Patenaude.” WR Coach Kerry Dixon

“Unbelievable talent, this guy has quickness, unbelievable burst, just a different kind of player and a game changer. You can move him all around the field. I love this guys energy, his infectiousness, and what he’s going to bring to the family. We’re super excited to have this guy and can’t wait to work with this young man.”





Head Coach Geoff Collins “We’ve known about him for the last two years. We had him at junior day last summer and have had a good relationship with him but at a certain point he was kind of out of our reach when we were at Temple. One of the first phone calls we made when we got here was to him to guage his interest. He obviously had some really good visits that he had set up and gone on, but once we got the full staff in place and he came on his official visit, he fell in love with this great city like we all do. We are blessed to have him as part of our football family, especially with us now going to be throwing the football all over Grant Field. It’s good to have him as part of our team,” WR Coach Kerry Dixon “Unbelievable route runner who changes directions really well. He’s going to be a guy that can play multiple spots for us. Comes from a great family and just overall impressed with the type of kid he is. He’s going to come in and take advantage of everything we have here and be a great part of our family.”

Head Coach Geoff Collins “The big thing that we are trying to on this roster is length and speed, and Cornelius is six-foot-four and 210-215 pounds, a rangey athlete. The nice thing was when he has contact on a ball-carrier, the ball-carrier goes backwards, so he has a nice near-leg, near-shoulder contact speed. He’s’ a violent player and has been really well coached, Coach Wofford is one of the elite coaches in the high school programs in the state of Georgia. We are really excited about his upside.”

“We’re so excited to have Cornelius Evans to be apart of the Jacket family. Cornelius is from Central Gwinnett High School here locally. He plays for Todd Wofford and plays against some of the best competition in the state in Gwinnett County. Cornelius will be intangibly a great part of the Jacket family. Wonderful family, great kid and will fit into our culture. Athleticially, as a talent, the biggest thing we are looking for as we supplement the roster is length and speed and Cornelius has that. He has multiplicity of positions, played some linebacker and some defensive end, rushed the passer but is very multiple in what he does and I look forward to having him apart of this program.



