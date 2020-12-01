JacketsOnline - Clayton opts out for the rest of 2020

Georgia Tech senior defensive end Antonneous Clayton has had a tough road to the field and battled injuries and life in general. On Tuesday he announced he was going to shut things down for the rest of 2020 to focus on his mental health and life.

Clayton played in five games and started four this season for the Jackets after sitting out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Clayton had a pair of sacks against Louisville and nine tackles this season.