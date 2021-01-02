Class of 2022 Rivals250 Ga. DL: “The 404 is a vibe”
2020 was a year unfair to recruits. Prospects in the class of 2021, 2022, 2023, and beyond were unable to take visits following the shutdown that occurred back in March, and as a result each of tho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news