News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-17 16:57:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Class of 2021 Out of State Outlook: Alabama

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

The talent in the state of Georgia is growing closer and closer each year to the big two of Texas and Florida in terms of the volume being sent to Power Five schools. Georgia Tech has been able to ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}