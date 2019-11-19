News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 17:17:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Class of 2021 Douglas County DB Kani Walker recaps latest GT visit

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

The original plan for Douglas County CB Kani Walker. was to visit for the Pitt game.The plan fell through when his mom got sick, and he was forced to reschedule. Walker brought his brother and his ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}