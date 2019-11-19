Class of 2021 Douglas County DB Kani Walker recaps latest GT visit
The original plan for Douglas County CB Kani Walker. was to visit for the Pitt game.The plan fell through when his mom got sick, and he was forced to reschedule. Walker brought his brother and his ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news