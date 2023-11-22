Damon Stoudamire in his first road game as Georgia Tech’s head basketball coach suffered his second loss with a 89-54 blowout at Cincinnati. Tech trailed by only eight at the half, but the Bearcats cranked up the offense with a 28-2 run early in the second half to pull away and Tech trailed by 41 with 9:26 left in the game 80-39 before holding the Bearcats to just nine points in the final nine minutes of the game. Turnovers played a big part in the struggles as Tech turned the ball over 19 times with just eight assists. Tech shot just 34.7 percent from the floor and five of 17 from three while the Bearcats hit 14 of 35 threes (40%) and had just six turnovers in the game.



Baye Ndongo's debut was one of the few highlights for the Jackets (Kareem Elgazzar/USAToday)

Kowacie Reeves led the Jackets with 14 points and three rebounds. Miles Kelly continued his struggles shooting just 30 percent 3-10 from the floor and going 0-3 from three. Baye Ndongo fresh off a hand injury started in his college debut scoring eight points, grabbing eight rebounds, blocking three shots, and picking up a steal in 24 minutes. True freshman point guard Naithan George also made his Tech debut and scored eight points off the bench. Tech was shorthanded again with starting guard Lance Terry out still with a lower-body injury. Turnovers and poor shooting from outside led to the Jackets trailing by eight at the half. Eight first-half turnovers and seven made threes on 18 attempts by Cincinnati compared to just 2-9 for Tech made the difference early. Backup forward Tafara Gapare who did not travel to Cincinnati. His absence hampered the Jackets' defense against a longer Cincinnati team. Cincinnati dominated with balanced scoring with big man Viktor Lakhin scoring 15 points all on threes hitting his first five in a row. Johnny Newman III added 12 points and CJ Fredrick added 11 points. Nine different players score six points or more for the Bearcats.

GAME SUMMARY

Both teams started out slow with Tech committing four turnovers early, but the Jackets were tied with Cincinnati six-all at the first media timeout. Viktor Lakhin hit a pair of deep threes to put the Bearcats up 16-10 at the second media timeout with 11:59 left. Tech went on a 6-0 run on back-to-back threes by Reeves and Sacko to cut the Cincinnati lead to four, 23-19 and a Wes Miller timeout. Reeves extended the run to 8-0 with a pair of free throws. Cincinnati went on another run to push the lead back to five by the final media timeout with 3:39 left in the half. Lakhin added two more threes to push the Bearcats lead to double digits before the half. Ndongo’s putback right before the buzzer made it 40-32 Cincinnati at the break. Cincinnati opened up the second half with a 7-0 run to go up 47-32 leading to a Damon Stoudamire timeout within the first two minutes of the half. Another 10-0 run by Cincinnati gave the Bearcats a 58-35 lead with 15:10 remaining. The lead extended to 23-2 to make it 71-37 with under 12 minutes to go. Deebo Coleman was ejected for a Flagrant-2 Foul. Tech fought back to keep it under 40 with the bench late falling 89-54.

