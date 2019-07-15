Checking in with the commits: DB Nick Turner
Just before committing to Georgia Tech in June, Brother Martin (La.) DB Nick Turner had taken in a weekend in Knoxville, and was looking ahead to a trip to Happy Valley and Penn State.
Since committing, Turner has done nothing publicly to refute the fact that he is fully committed.
