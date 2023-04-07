After visiting in the Winter, Gilbert vowed to return to the Georgia Tech campus during spring football, to get a better feel for where the GT program truly is at.

Despite being committed to Ohio State for several months now, Rivals100 DB Jontae Gilbert has not been shy when it comes to finding himself on the Georgia Tech campus regularly.

"It was.a great visit," he said in an exclusive interview with JOL. "I really loved it. This time around, they took me out to see the campus, I watched practice, and then after practice, I had the chance to talk ball with Coach (Andrew) Thacker and Coach (Travares) Tillman."

The conversations with Tillman and Thacker have been consistent throughout Gilbert's recruitment, but on Friday he was able to dive a little bit deeper with the duo.

"It was great to spend time with them. Their focus during our conversations was that I can fit into their defensive scheme right away with my size and what I have shown on film."

Gilbert has noticed while on campus recently the caliber of recruits visiting continuing to improve. That's a strong symbol of the trajectory of the program in his eyes.

"With Coach (Brent) Key, I feel like he wants to go after the best players in the country," he said. "He wants to win, and to bring back the culture so he is doing everything it takes to get the best of the best. I absolutely see it working. Honestly, I could see myself playing for Georgia Tech in the near future."

Gilbert, coming off of a large collection of visits to schools such as Ohio State, Georgia, South Carolina, and others, will return to Alabama for what may end up being his final visit of April.