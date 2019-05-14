Change is good for Jackets OT Jack DeFoor
Jack DeFoor transferred to Georgia Tech from Ole Miss over a year ago and got a waiver to play last season for the Jackets, but only saw limited action at offensive tackle. A head coaching change a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news