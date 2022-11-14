Chance to play for GT too good to pass up for Brookwood WR Bryce Dopson
Brookwood WR Bryce Dopson knew after leaving his unofficial visit on Oct. 31st that Georgia Tech was where he wanted to be.
Two weeks later, he's made that decision public, announcing his commitment to the school over offers and interest from Power Five and Ivy League schools in track, swimming, and football.
Dopson becomes commitment No. 15 in the 2023 class. He caught up with JOL to break down his commitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
ON CHOOSING GEORGIA TECH:"It was last Monday night. My dad and I had been talking about it for the last couple of days. He saw the pure excitement and joy on my face when we were down there. I honestly felt like a kid in a candy shop. We knew the second we got in the car that was where we wanted to be.
The first coach I called was Brent Key, the interim head coach. I asked him if he had some time to talk, and it was late. I was texting Dylan (Lonergan) and letting him know it was about to go down. With it being so late I thought it would have to wait until the morning, but we got on the phone right away. We were talking at first about how they played against Virginia Tech a couple days before. After that was when I gave him the news, and man was he super fired up. He was pacing around his house and yelling full of excitement.
Coach Key is definitely my guy, and I hope he gets the job. He deserves it more than anyone.
Right after that I called coach Kenyatta Watson, and he was just as fired up. He was super hype. It was an awesome moment.
They both know that I will probably continue to get recruited by other schools all the way up to signing day, but I let them know that I am not interested in anyone else.
ON THE TIMING OF THE DECISION: "It has definitely been a super-quick recruitment, but like I've said when you know, you know. That's been my family and I's motto in a lot of things, and we feel like with this, the opportunity was simply too great to pass up.
Obviously, when signing day approaches, a lot of people are going to start flipping decommitting, etc. which will open up some spots at other places which will lead to more offers. I'm not waiting on anything else.
What do any of those other schools have to offer that Georgia Tech does not? There was no sense in dragging it out or waiting."
WHY IT WAS SO IMPORTANT TO CALL THE OTHER SCHOOLS: "The phone calls to the other schools was definitely the hardest part. It wasn't just football coaches I had to call. It was the swimming and track coaches too.
Some of these coaches have been on me for a really long time. They all took it well, and told me that if anything happens I can always have them to fall back on.
I told each one of them that it was from my voice, not a crafted text message or a post on social media. I owe it to them. The amount of time they spent recruiting me, flying down to see me, watching my film. They deserve that to come from me."
ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH COACH WATSON: "He and I talk daily. He calls me WR1.His son plays in the Grayson Football Association, which is where I used to play when I was little. His oldest was playing with them at the time I was still young. My dad and I have always kind of known him, and I have kept up with him throughout his career. He's followed me on Twitter since I was in like 6th or 7th grade I think it was? Now, I get the chance to be at the same place he is again, all these years later.”
ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH COACH ALEXANDER: "He and I talked a lot going over his background. Going over his goals, what I will bring to the table compared to what he has on the roster, things like that. He was on the FaceTime call when I got the offer, and was one of the first faces I saw when I got over to the football facilities. We have a good thing going, and will start getting on the phone and talking more about the scheme.”