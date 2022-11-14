Dopson becomes commitment No. 15 in the 2023 class. He caught up with JOL to break down his commitment.

Two weeks later, he's made that decision public, announcing his commitment to the school over offers and interest from Power Five and Ivy League schools in track, swimming, and football.

Brookwood WR Bryce Dopson knew after leaving his unofficial visit on Oct. 31st that Georgia Tech was where he wanted to be.

ON CHOOSING GEORGIA TECH:"It was last Monday night. My dad and I had been talking about it for the last couple of days. He saw the pure excitement and joy on my face when we were down there. I honestly felt like a kid in a candy shop. We knew the second we got in the car that was where we wanted to be.

The first coach I called was Brent Key, the interim head coach. I asked him if he had some time to talk, and it was late. I was texting Dylan (Lonergan) and letting him know it was about to go down. With it being so late I thought it would have to wait until the morning, but we got on the phone right away. We were talking at first about how they played against Virginia Tech a couple days before. After that was when I gave him the news, and man was he super fired up. He was pacing around his house and yelling full of excitement.

Coach Key is definitely my guy, and I hope he gets the job. He deserves it more than anyone.

Right after that I called coach Kenyatta Watson, and he was just as fired up. He was super hype. It was an awesome moment.

They both know that I will probably continue to get recruited by other schools all the way up to signing day, but I let them know that I am not interested in anyone else.

ON THE TIMING OF THE DECISION: "It has definitely been a super-quick recruitment, but like I've said when you know, you know. That's been my family and I's motto in a lot of things, and we feel like with this, the opportunity was simply too great to pass up.

Obviously, when signing day approaches, a lot of people are going to start flipping decommitting, etc. which will open up some spots at other places which will lead to more offers. I'm not waiting on anything else.

What do any of those other schools have to offer that Georgia Tech does not? There was no sense in dragging it out or waiting."